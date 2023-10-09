CARA Oversees Airline Companies' Adherence To Pest Control Procedures

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra) -- The Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority (CARA) will closely monitor airline companies' compliance with standard procedures for insect control and increase their implementation in accordance with the danger index, particularly for flights arriving from France, an official affirmed on Monday.Haitham Mesto, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of CARA, emphasized in a statement the necessity of implementing a comprehensive package of precautionary measures and applying the bed bug control protocol on flights coming from France.Additionally, he noted that this is to prevent the entry of bed bugs into the Kingdom, ensuring the health and safety of citizens and travelers.