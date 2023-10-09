NEPCO Partners With Japan To Enhance Electrical Infrastructure

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra) -- The National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) has entered into a pivotal agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in a significant move towards bolstering Jordan's electrical infrastructure.This agreement, signed on Monday, involves the oversight of a project aimed at upgrading electrical protection systems within key substations, with the overarching objective of fortifying the Kingdom's power transmission network.The agreement was endorsed by NEPCO's General Manager Amjad Rawashdeh, and Kazuyoshi Yoshida, the Japanese consultant entrusted with overseeing the project's implementation, in the presence of JICA's Representative in Jordan, Takahiro Suzuki.In his post-signing statement, Rawashdeh underlined the strategic significance of this endeavor, which forms part of NEPCO's ongoing commitment to elevate the quality and longevity of Jordan's electrical grid.He elaborated on the essential elements of the project, which include the replacement of electromechanical and static protection phases at the South Amman 400/132 kV substation and the Aqaba 400/132 kV substation. Additionally, it encompasses the modernization of distance protection phases on the East Amman - South Amman 400 kV transmission lines and the installation of Line Differential Relays. These measures collectively aim to enhance the operational efficiency and reliability of the electrical network and its interconnected systems.Rawashdeh underscored the criticality of this partnership in strengthening NEPCO's ability to accommodate the growing presence of renewable energy installations within the power grid, commending the synergy between Jordan and Japan, particularly in the vital energy sector.The collaboration, he highlighted, is a testament to the tangible outcomes achieved through the grant extended by JICA, which has played a pivotal role in augmenting national capabilities within the sphere of energy.In response, the JICA representative expressed his gratification at the fruitful cooperation with NEPCO and their unwavering commitment to diligently oversee and execute the project in adherence to the predefined timelines.