PSD Sets Traffic Hours For King Hussein Bridge

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) has announced that passenger and cargo traffic through the King Hussein Bridge will be operational on Monday from 10:00 am to 2:30 p.m.
The PSD indicated that there are no changes to the travel movement through the Sheikh Hussein border crossing and the southern crossing, urging everyone to adhere to the working hours to save time and effort.
