Jordan's Taekwondo Team Embarks On Grand Prix Challenge In Tianjin

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra) -- The Jordanian national Taekwondo team is set to make their mark at the Grand Prix Championship, commencing from Tuesday onwards in the vibrant city of Tianjin, China.The national team delegation bid farewell to Hangzhou, China, on Sunday, following their impressive participation in the Asian Games and the successful conclusion of a joint training camp.Their journey now takes them to Tianjin, where they will compete in the third round of the Grand Prix Championship, a prestigious G6 event scheduled from the 10th to the 12th of the current month.With aspirations of achieving podium placements, the Jordanian national team has its sights set on accumulating a substantial number of points. This strategic endeavor is in pursuit of securing qualifications for an expanded contingent of players to represent Jordan in the upcoming Paris Olympics.