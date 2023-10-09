Jordan Post Commemorates World Post Day

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra) -- The Jordan Post joined the global observance of World Post Day on Monday, under the theme "Building Trust Together," marking the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in 1874 in Bern, Switzerland.According to a Jordan Post statement, the date for World Post Day was officially designated during the UPU conference held in Tokyo, Japan, in 1969. Since then, countries around the world, including Jordan, have been actively participating in various celebratory events.Chairman of Jordan Post, Sami Al-Dawood, highlighted the significance of Jordan's engagement in this global celebration, emphasizing the Kingdom's commitment to enhancing postal services in alignment with international standards and under the supervision of the UPU.He further underscored that the diverse array of postal services provided by Jordan Post has received consistent governmental support and attention, enabling the company to remain responsive to evolving developments and innovations within the international postal sector.