Polish President thinks Israel-Palestine upsurge must not be ‘exaggerated’

(MENAFN) The scale as well as possible consequences of the recent upsurge amid Israel as well as Gaza-located Palestinian army team Hamas should not be “exaggerated,” Polish Leader Andrzej Duda thinks.



The leader made the comments on Sunday as he talked with newscaster Polsat. Questioned whether the present upsurge in the Middle East might cause a new global conflict, Duda stated it was a not very possible happening.



Duda stated “I would not exaggerate. This is not the first war there in the Middle East. Let us remember that such situations have already occurred in recent decades. There were wars fought there that did not lead to any world war. So, I wouldn’t go that far.”



Meanwhile, the leader confessed that the degree of the upsurge has already exceeded the very new flare-ups, saying that it was “indeed a situation that has not been seen there for a long time and is very dangerous.”



MENAFN09102023000045015687ID1107211967