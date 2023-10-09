Diamonds Are Braintree's Best Friend: Braintree Secures Diamond Partner Award From LS Retail (Again)

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



Braintree ( ), a leading Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, continues its victorious march in 2023 by clinching the LS Retail Diamond Partner award for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious recognition further cements Braintree's standing as a trusted digital solutions provider for Africa's retail and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sectors.

LS Retail, a globally recognized provider of comprehensive business management software solutions for retail and hospitality companies, has expanded its partner ecosystem significantly in the past two decades. Dedicated to delivering scalable solutions that simplify complex operational needs, LS Retail awards its certified partner status to companies demonstrating expertise in creating dynamic, sector-relevant solutions.

The Diamond Partner accolade represents the pinnacle of achievement within the LS Retail partner ecosystem. This honour is bestowed upon companies that craft outstanding solutions for intricate problems and contribute to exceptional revenue growth. Braintree checks both these boxes and for the fourth time in a row.

“We are delighted to have won this award for the fourth consecutive year, it is a testament to our strength in the retail and FMCG sectors and our commitment to working closely with LS Retail to deliver exceptional solutions to customers,” says Avril Howes, Strategic Head for SMC at Braintree.“Achieving Diamond Partner status cements our relationship and our shared passion to create nuanced solutions for this challenging market.”

In addition, LS Retail Diamond Partners are invited to serve on the company's Partner Advisory Council. Braintree interacts directly with LS Retail's management team, and leading partners globally, and actively participates in the refinement of the LS Central and LS One retail solutions. 2023 marks the third year that Braintree has had the honour of serving on the council.

“We have maintained our Diamond Partner status through the acquisition of major accounts with multinational brands, expansion into the continent, and ongoing growth,” adds Howes.“We enjoy pushing the boundaries of what technology can do and how it can evolve to meet the changing demands and expectations of our customers. We would also like to thank our employees who have exemplified our values and ensured our customers are always delighted with our service and our solutions.”

Braintree's services include customisation, localisation, project management and technical support for Retail and Microsoft Business Central. LS Central extends Microsoft Dynamics Business Central, an all-in-one ERP which complements the LS Retail offerings to offer a comprehensive retail system. LS One is a retail POS system that is ERP agnostic and can be integrated into a customer's system of choice.

“Congratulations to all our Partner Award winners for always raising the bar higher. We are very proud of your success and thankful for your dedication and commitment to LS Retail,” says Peter Vach, Vice President for Partner Operations at LS Retail.“Our partner ecosystem is one of the main reasons for our success - but even more importantly, it is a community. It is a pleasure to have such professional, competent, collaborative people in our ecosystem.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Braintree.