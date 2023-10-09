Pentagon transfers marine armada to back Israel

(MENAFN) The Pentagon is dispatching a jet transporter attack team to the Eastern Mediterranean as a gesture of backing for Israel among its continuous conflict with Palestinian armies.



The fleet is guided by the jet carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, it also contains five pre-directed rockets demolishers. United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated on Sunday that Washington would also transfer ammo as well as different army gear to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).



Austin stated in a declaration “strengthening our joint force posture, in addition to the material support that we will rapidly provide to Israel, underscores the United States’ ironclad support for the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli people.”



Leader Joe Biden had previously pledged to provide “all appropriate means of support” to Israel, which was the element of an abrupt assault by Hamas as well as different Palestinian teams on Saturday`s early hours.



