UKB Electronics Strengthens Market Presence By Diversifying Into Indian Railways

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, 09 October 2023: UKB Electronics, India's leading electrical and electronics manufacturing company, received accreditation from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and Railway coach factories for supply of significant products to Indian Railways. Additionally, the company also secured orders from Indian Railways to supply wire harness system for manufacturing of different types of passenger coaches.



The approval and order have been received after a successful capacity and capability assessment for the manufacturing of cables and wire harness system for manufacturing of coaches and signalling applications of Indian Railways. Approvals for locomotive wire harness and specialized EBXL cables are underway. This accreditation has paved path for UKB to enter one of the key focussed sectors of Government of India and to participate in market having annual business opportunities of more than INR 11,000 Crore.



The company stated, "We take immense pride in the trust and confidence the Indian Railways has placed in our ability to produce and deliver exceptional products. UKB's extensive product portfolio and commitment to technological innovation positions it for success in the nation's mobility sector. Our unwavering commitment to quality and client satisfaction remains our guiding principle, and this collaboration serves as a testament to that commitment. We see Railways as a rapidly growing and strategic sector, and thus, look forward to contributing towards the Make in India movement."



UKB Electronics has strategically located manufacturing plants at nine locations in India near key industrial hubs – Pune, Noida, Chennai, Rajasthan, and Goa-and employs close to 4000 people. UKB's new production facility at Ghiloth, Rajasthan, is executing the delivery of approximately 100 coaches.



Notably, the company also offers niche products to the Defence & Aerospace, Power, Railways, Nuclear, Metals & Mining, and EV segments in India.





A leading EMS player supplying various Electrical and Electronic products to OEMs in consumer durables, automotive, strategic Electronics, and industrial sectors. UKB Electronics has been in the business of electrical and electronics manufacturing in India for the past 25+ years. The company is one of the only manufacturers in India having maximum number of global product certifications in different product categories from respective countries. UKB Electronics has strategically located manufacturing plants at nine locations in India near key industrial hubs – Pune, Noida, Chennai, Rajasthan, and Goa-and employs close to 4000 people.



UKB has an extensive focus on research & development of various products, currently exporting its products to 15+ countries. In addition to the industry segments served currently, the company is now ready to utilise its ready infrastructure and legacy of over 25+ years in offering its niche products to the Defence & Aerospace, Power, Railways, Nuclear, Metals & Mining, and EV segments in India. UKB has witnessed exponential revenue growth in the last three years, achieving a CAGR of ~18% from FY20-23 and is expected to grow at ~30% from FY23 to FY25.

