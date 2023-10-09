UN Mission Once Again Arrives In Azerbaijan's Karabakh (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The UN mission has once again arrived in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Trend reports.

Members of the mission passed through Aghdam this morning and moved towards Askeran-Khankendi.

The purpose of the mission is to familiarize with the situation on the ground and determine the humanitarian needs of the residents. The mission includes representatives of various UN agencies.

The UN mission, after visiting on October 1, refuted Armenian claims of the so-called "ethnic cleansing" in Karabakh.

"A UN mission led by UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva visited Azerbaijan's Karabakh region on Sunday, October 1. Departing from Aghdam, the mission visited Khankendi, where it met with the local population. At the locations visited, the mission found no damage to civilian public infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and housing, as well as cultural and religious sites. The mission saw that the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan is preparing to resume medical services and some public utilities in the city," the mission said.