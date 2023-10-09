UN Mission Once Again Arrives In Azerbaijan's Karabakh (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The UN mission has
once again arrived in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Trend reports.
Members of the mission passed through Aghdam this morning and
moved towards Askeran-Khankendi.
The purpose of the mission is to familiarize with the situation
on the ground and determine the humanitarian needs of the
residents. The mission includes representatives of various UN
agencies.
The UN mission, after visiting on October 1, refuted Armenian
claims of the so-called "ethnic cleansing" in Karabakh.
"A UN mission led by UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan
Vladanka Andreeva visited Azerbaijan's Karabakh region on Sunday,
October 1. Departing from Aghdam, the mission visited Khankendi,
where it met with the local population. At the locations visited,
the mission found no damage to civilian public infrastructure,
including hospitals, schools and housing, as well as cultural and
religious sites. The mission saw that the Government of the
Republic of Azerbaijan is preparing to resume medical services and
some public utilities in the city," the mission said.
MENAFN09102023000187011040ID1107211958
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.