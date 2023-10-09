Azerbaijan's Zangezur Corridor To Help Boost Economic Dev't In S.Caucasus - Russia's Official


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Azerbaijan's Zangezur corridor will contribute to the economic development of all states in the South Caucasus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin recently said, Trend reports.

According to him, this agreement will be a very important factor of overall stabilization in the region.

"Armenia in this case will get an opportunity to become a transportation and logistics hub, will strengthen and expand its transportation ties with Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Russia as well. Azerbaijan will get an opportunity for uninterrupted rhythmic transportation between the two parts of the country," the deputy minister said.

Galuzin noted that the overall stabilization of the situation in the South Caucasus will serve to strengthen the foundations of trust between Armenia and Azerbaijan for the future.

"So we are determined to further advance these consultations within the framework of the trilateral working group," he said.

