Azerbaijan's Zangezur Corridor To Help Boost Economic Dev't In S.Caucasus - Russia's Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Azerbaijan's
Zangezur corridor will contribute to the economic development of
all states in the South Caucasus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Mikhail Galuzin recently said, Trend reports.
According to him, this agreement will be a very important factor
of overall stabilization in the region.
"Armenia in this case will get an opportunity to become a
transportation and logistics hub, will strengthen and expand its
transportation ties with Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Russia as well.
Azerbaijan will get an opportunity for uninterrupted rhythmic
transportation between the two parts of the country," the deputy
minister said.
Galuzin noted that the overall stabilization of the situation in
the South Caucasus will serve to strengthen the foundations of
trust between Armenia and Azerbaijan for the future.
"So we are determined to further advance these consultations
within the framework of the trilateral working group," he said.
