Uzbekistan, Russia's Gazprom Talk Gas Supply Contracts

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 9. Ministry of
Energy of Uzbekistan, Russian Gazprom energy company are discussing
medium- and long-term gas supply contracts, Trend reports.
On October 7, Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Russia
launched Russian gas supplies to Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan's President
Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that the launch of this gas transportation
corridor is of strategic importance.
“Firstly, this is an important factor in the energy security of
our country and the entire region. Secondly, the supply will
provide for additional volumes of gas for the uninterrupted supply
of carbon to economic sectors and the population,” he noted.
As per Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy, supplies of Russian gas
within the framework of a long-term partnership will help cover
part of the gas shortage in Uzbekistan during the autumn-winter
period, taking into account the growth of the economy, population
and demand for energy resources in Uzbekistan.
In June, Uzbekistan and Gazprom signed an agreement on the
supply of Russian gas to the country, as well as a roadmap for
preparing the gas transportation system for acceptance and
transportation of fuel.
Gazprom also signed an agreement with Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz to
provide services for the transportation of Russian natural gas
through Kazakhstan for consumers in Uzbekistan.
The two-year agreement assumes a supply volume of 9 million
cubic meters per day, almost 2.8 billion cubic meters per year.
