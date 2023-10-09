Kazakh FM To Visit Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 9. Azerbaijan will host the 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states in the city of Shusha on October 10,where Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu is scheduled to take part, said the official representative of the Kazakh MFA Aybek Smadiyarov, Trend reports.

As he noted, the main issue on the agenda of the meeting will be preparation for the 16th summit of the heads of state of the ECO, which is planned to be held in November 2023 in Tashkent (Uzbekistan).

"During the meeting, the parties will discuss ways to develop cooperation between the ECO member states in trade, economic, investment, transport and logistics areas, as well as issues on the regional and international agenda," he said.

The Economic Cooperation Organization is a regional interstate economic structure that includes 10 states - Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan. Kazakhstan has been a member of the ECO since 1992..