Kazakh FM To Visit Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 9. Azerbaijan will
host the 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the
Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states in the city
of Shusha on October 10,where Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu is scheduled to take
part, said the official representative of the Kazakh MFA Aybek
Smadiyarov, Trend reports.
As he noted, the main issue on the agenda of the meeting will be
preparation for the 16th summit of the heads of state of the ECO,
which is planned to be held in November 2023 in Tashkent
(Uzbekistan).
"During the meeting, the parties will discuss ways to develop
cooperation between the ECO member states in trade, economic,
investment, transport and logistics areas, as well as issues on the
regional and international agenda," he said.
The Economic Cooperation Organization is a regional interstate
economic structure that includes 10 states - Azerbaijan,
Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan,
Turkmenistan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan. Kazakhstan has been a member
of the ECO since 1992..
MENAFN09102023000187011040ID1107211955
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.