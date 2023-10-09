With Kapital Bank's Support, The 22Nd Season Of“Brain Ring” Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The Azerbaijan's first bank, Kapital Bank, proudly serves as the financial partner for the intellectual TV program“Brain Ring”. The 22nd season of this show, where participants can demonstrate their knowledge, is now in full swing. In this new season, 20 teams hailing from 10 cities, 7 universities, and various sponsors are fiercely competing for the championship title. You can catch the excitement every Sunday as the show airs on Public Television.

Two competition seasons unfold each year. The first season crowns the Bilik Cup champion, while the second season determines the Nar Cup winner. As the year concludes, the victorious teams of the Bilik and Nar cups will engage in a thrilling duel to claim the title of Azerbaijan's champion.

In the 22nd season of the show, Kapital Bank is represented by the Birbank team, comprising renowned Azerbaijani sports commentators including Gunduz Abbaszade, Rustam Fataliyev, Suleyman Veliyev, Shamseddin Abbasov, and Ahmed Aliyev. Alongside these seasoned sports journalists, the team features Hasan Abbasli, a student from the Baku Higher Oil School, adding a fresh perspective to the mix.

Kapital Bank supports intellectual games and educational projects as part of its socially oriented activities. It should be noted that apart from“Brain Ring” games, Kapital Bank is also the official partner of the intellectual club“What? Where? When?”

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 117 branches and 31 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank's products and services, please refer to website, 196 Call Centre or the bank's various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit , for a Birbank installment card visit .