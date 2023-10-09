With Kapital Bank's Support, The 22Nd Season Of“Brain Ring” Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The Azerbaijan's first bank, Kapital Bank, proudly serves as the
financial partner for the intellectual TV program“Brain Ring”. The
22nd season of this show, where participants can demonstrate their
knowledge, is now in full swing. In this new season, 20 teams
hailing from 10 cities, 7 universities, and various sponsors are
fiercely competing for the championship title. You can catch the
excitement every Sunday as the show airs on Public Television.
Two competition seasons unfold each year. The first season
crowns the Bilik Cup champion, while the second season determines
the Nar Cup winner. As the year concludes, the victorious teams of
the Bilik and Nar cups will engage in a thrilling duel to claim the
title of Azerbaijan's champion.
In the 22nd season of the show, Kapital Bank is represented by
the Birbank team, comprising renowned Azerbaijani sports
commentators including Gunduz Abbaszade, Rustam Fataliyev, Suleyman
Veliyev, Shamseddin Abbasov, and Ahmed Aliyev. Alongside these
seasoned sports journalists, the team features Hasan Abbasli, a
student from the Baku Higher Oil School, adding a fresh perspective
to the mix.
Kapital Bank supports intellectual games and educational
projects as part of its socially oriented activities. It should be
noted that apart from“Brain Ring” games, Kapital Bank is also the
official partner of the intellectual club“What? Where? When?”
