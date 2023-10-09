Watchdog: Palestinian photojournalists get murdered in Hamas-Israel war

(MENAFN) Palestinian photojournalists Ibrahim Lafi as well as Mohammad al-Salihi were murdered on Saturday as they were covering the violence amid Hamas as well as Israel close to Gaza, the global media advocacy team Reporters Without Border (RSF) stated. The NGO stated previously that the two of them had vanished in the town of Beit Hanoun on the northeast border of Gaza.



“RSF denounces the crimes and calls on all parties to ensure the protection of reporters,” the team stated in a declaration on X (previously Twitter) on Sunday. Pan-Arabic news channel cited Palestinian press as stating that al-Salihi had been murdered by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) at the Gaza edge.



RSF also voiced worries for the safety of two other photojournalists, Nidal Al Whaidi as well as Haytham Abdel Wahed, also noting that the two had vanished on Saturday in Beit Hanoun.



