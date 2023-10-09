Third Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival Kicks Off

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

The third Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival has started in Baku.

The large-scale event is co-organized by the Culture Ministry, Heydar Aliyev Center, the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), the State Film Agency and Baku Media Center in connection with the proclamation of Azerbaijan's Shusha city the 2023 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World, Azernews reports.

The festival's opening ceremony took place at Heydar Aliyev Center. First, a video was shown at the event, reflecting the unity of the Turkic world.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov welcomed the guests of the event.

In his speech, he stressed that the festival's main goal is to strengthen the unity of the Turkic world and cultural cooperation between the Turkic peoples. He stressed that not only cultural figures but also officials participate in the festival.

In their remarks, the TURKSOY Deputy Secretary General Sayit Yusuf, director of the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival, film critic Ihsan Kabil, director of the State Film Fund, Honored Artist Jamil Guliyev highlighted the stronger bond between the Turkic peoples in various fields, especially in culture.

They also touched upon Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, the country's cinema industry, and its main features. It was brought to the attention that this film festival is an important cultural project that unites the entire Turkic world.

Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival has been organized since 2021.

The festival's first edition took place in Istanbul, Turkiye. The film festival was organized for the second time in the city of Bursa.

Azerbaijan is hosting the third Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival.

The festival's program includes 32 feature, documentary and animated films produced by Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, Gagauzia (Moldova), Tatarstan, Sakha-Yakutia, Dagestan, Kabardino-Balkaria, Chuvashia, Karachay-Cherkessia, Tuva and Bashkortostan ( Russian Federation).

The film screenings are organized in Nizami Cinema Center from October 9 to 11.