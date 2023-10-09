Third Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival Kicks Off

The third Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival has started in
Baku.
The large-scale event is co-organized by the Culture Ministry,
Heydar Aliyev Center, the International Organization of Turkic
Culture (TURKSOY), the State Film Agency and Baku Media Center in
connection with the proclamation of Azerbaijan's Shusha city the
2023 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World, Azernews reports.
The festival's opening ceremony took place at Heydar Aliyev
Center. First, a video was shown at the event, reflecting the unity
of the Turkic world.
Azerbaijan's Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov welcomed the
guests of the event.
In his speech, he stressed that the festival's main goal is to
strengthen the unity of the Turkic world and cultural cooperation
between the Turkic peoples. He stressed that not only cultural
figures but also officials participate in the festival.
In their remarks, the TURKSOY Deputy Secretary General Sayit
Yusuf, director of the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival, film
critic Ihsan Kabil, director of the State Film Fund, Honored Artist
Jamil Guliyev highlighted the stronger bond between the Turkic
peoples in various fields, especially in culture.
They also touched upon Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, the
country's cinema industry, and its main features. It was brought to
the attention that this film festival is an important cultural
project that unites the entire Turkic world.
Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival has been organized since
2021.
The festival's first edition took place in Istanbul, Turkiye.
The film festival was organized for the second time in the city of
Bursa.
Azerbaijan is hosting the third Korkut Ata Turkic World Film
Festival.
The festival's program includes 32 feature, documentary and
animated films produced by Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, Gagauzia (Moldova),
Tatarstan, Sakha-Yakutia, Dagestan, Kabardino-Balkaria, Chuvashia,
Karachay-Cherkessia, Tuva and Bashkortostan ( Russian
Federation).
The film screenings are organized in Nizami Cinema Center from
October 9 to 11.