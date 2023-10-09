OIC Secretary General Expresses Support For Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Shahin Abdullayev met
with OIC Secretary General Hissain Brahim Taha at the
Organization's headquarters in Jeddah, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijani diplomat provided the Secretary-General with
detailed information about the recent developments in the Garabagh
economic region of Azerbaijan and the efforts of Azerbaijan to
normalize relations with Armenia and ensure sustainable peace and
security in the region. The Secretary-General was also informed
that after the local anti-terrorist measures the process of
reintegration of the residents of Armenian origin into the
Azerbaijani society continues.
Secretary General Hissain Brahim Taha said that the organization
he chairs once again expresses support for the territorial
integrity of Azerbaijan. He added that Baku's initiatives and
efforts towards establishing lasting peace, stability, and security
in the South Caucasus region, turning this geopolitically important
region into a place of cooperation and progress are
praiseworthy.
A wide range of views were exchanged at the meeting on issues
related to the prospects of cooperation between the OIC and
Azerbaijan.
MENAFN09102023000195011045ID1107211945
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.