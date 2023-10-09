OIC Secretary General Expresses Support For Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Shahin Abdullayev met with OIC Secretary General Hissain Brahim Taha at the Organization's headquarters in Jeddah, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani diplomat provided the Secretary-General with detailed information about the recent developments in the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan and the efforts of Azerbaijan to normalize relations with Armenia and ensure sustainable peace and security in the region. The Secretary-General was also informed that after the local anti-terrorist measures the process of reintegration of the residents of Armenian origin into the Azerbaijani society continues.

Secretary General Hissain Brahim Taha said that the organization he chairs once again expresses support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. He added that Baku's initiatives and efforts towards establishing lasting peace, stability, and security in the South Caucasus region, turning this geopolitically important region into a place of cooperation and progress are praiseworthy.

A wide range of views were exchanged at the meeting on issues related to the prospects of cooperation between the OIC and Azerbaijan.