Meeting Of Azerbaijani, Russian & Armenian Top Diplomats Is Expected

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia
is expected in Bishkek, Azernews reports, citing
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin telling at an
interview with International Media Outlet.
According to him, official Moscow is considering the possibility
of holding a meeting of foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and
Armenia within the CIS Bishkek summit on October 12.
