Israeli military conducts over 500 raids in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Israeli military declared that it had conducted in excess of 500 raids on various locations throughout the Gaza Strip during the night.



In a statement, the Israeli army confirmed that these operations included airstrikes and artillery shelling directed at over 500 targets affiliated with the Hamas and Islamic Jihad organizations in Gaza.



"Overnight, IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) fighter jets, helicopters, aircraft, and artillery struck over 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip," the Israeli army claimed.



Additionally, the Israeli military provided an estimate that on Saturday morning, a group of approximately 800 to 1,000 armed Palestinians entered Israeli territory through 80 breaches along the borders with Gaza.



The Palestinian fighters reportedly launched attacks on 20 Israeli settlements and targeted 11 Israeli military bases situated around the Gaza region.



The Gaza-based Hamas resistance group initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel in the early hours of Saturday by launching a substantial rocket barrage. This action was declared as a response to the incursion of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and the escalation of settler-related violence.

MENAFN09102023000045015682ID1107211932