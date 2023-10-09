Introducing My Empire A Daily Planner And Gratitude Journal

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Las Vegas, Nevada Oct 9, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Today marks the launch of "My Empire," an innovative and empowering daily planner and gratitude journal designed to help entrepreneurs take control of their lives, achieve their dreams, and foster a positive mindset. Developed by Ali Everett, CEO of Everett Academy, "My Empire" offers a unique blend of organization and self-improvement, making it an indispensable tool for personal growth and productivity.

"My Empire" is not just a daily planner; it's a roadmap to success. With its thoughtfully crafted features, it empowers users to:



Set and Achieve Goals: "My Empire" provides dedicated sections for setting and tracking goals, helping entrepreneurs turn their dreams into actionable plans.

Daily Planning: Stay organized and make the most of each day with ample space for scheduling and to-do lists.

Gratitude Journaling: Cultivate positivity and mindfulness by recording daily moments of gratitude.

Motivation and Inspiration: Find inspiration with motivational quotes and prompts throughout the journal.

Reflection and Self-Improvement: Regular reflection sections encourage personal growth and self-awareness. Work-Life Harmony: Stay balanced using the intentional color goal-setting formula.

Founder's Statement

Ali Everett, founder of Everett Academy, shared their vision for "My Empire": "I believe that everyone has the potential to achieve greatness and lead a more fulfilling life. 'My Empire' is not just a planner; it's a companion on your journey to success. I've poured my heart into creating a tool that empowers individuals to take control of their lives and build a legacy for generations to come."

Availability and Pricing

"My Empire" is available for purchase exclusively on Amazon. The daily planner and gratitude journal are available in 3 formats. 90-day E-ink digital version, 30-day paperback, and 90-day paperback. Pricing ranges from $10.99 - $79.99. To get your hands on a copy visit Ali Everett's Amazon store at Everett Academy

Everett Academy is an online platform designed to empower real estate professionals with the tools, knowledge, and skills they need to excel in their careers while achieving entrepreneurial autonomy, work-life balance, and mastery of marketing techniques.“My Empire” is a compliment to the academy, as it helps to outline a blueprint specific to the lives of each user in order to help them achieve a life with purpose.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ali Everett

CEO, Everett Academy

702.443.0854