Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Uganda On Nat'l Day


10/9/2023 5:17:30 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni on occasion of the country's national day, and wished the president good health. (pickup previous)
