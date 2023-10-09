Empowering The Future Of Female Farmers

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

An average of 43% of women contribute to the agriculture sector in developing countries, according to a survey. Farming enthusiast and founder of SHE GROWS IN THE WORLD, Farida Lukmajee has been supporting female farmers and entrepreneurs for the past five years.

Farida's passion for farming ignited her to connect with the women farmers from Anuradhapura and Hambantota through her business partner.

“Farming has always been one of my deepest passions. When I learned of the female farmers from the area, I wanted to get in touch with them. My business partner, Saman Hettiarachchi reached out to the women and we got going on cultivating various vegetables and fruits. While producing on their land, we have provided them with a plot to produce and secure an additional income. The patent holder for the compost fertilizer, Saman is making sure these women can become self-sufficient and not depend on the government to provide fertilizers for their farms. Most fertilizers aren't available from natural sources and this isn't good for the produce. The compost natural fertilizers on which Saman and I have the patent this is cost-effective. The market for natural and organic produce has skyrocketed in the last few years and these women are primed to take advantage of these opportunities provided to them”.

Though Farida has made the United States her home for the past year, she remains unwavering in her commitment to Sri Lanka. After acquiring 30 acres of farmland in Sri Lanka, she allocated plots for around 25 women farmers, this will have a positive impact and is her way of giving back to communities.

“These women will be financially independent and can support families with their income, I have been doing fundraisers to help these through various campaigns and now I want to work with the private sector CSR initiatives to support the agriculture development. The vital importance of these resources for the community's well-being. SHE GROWS IN THE WORLD, aims to raise funds for providing natural fertilizers to empower women farmers who struggle to access these essential resources. As the community grows I want to connect the local and international female farmers”.

Farida is proud to be associated with the Zonta International Foundation for Women. Her dedication extends beyond the fields; she actively serves as the Advocacy Chairperson for the Zonta Club of Newport Harbor, focusing on raising awareness about poverty eradication, food security, and clean water access. The project doesn't stop at local impact; it promises to boost the nation's economy by exporting produce to the USA and other global markets where natural and organic produce demand has not kept up with the supply, thereby contributing to Sri Lanka's prosperity.

What does SHE GROWS IN THE WORLD do? Providing access to clean water, supporting sustainable food production, and facilitating the availability of natural fertilizers.“We aspire to collaborate with various organizations, foundations, and the private sector, this is my vision, to embark on many CSR projects for sustainable development and raise funds to support our female farmers. This initiative not only aids women in providing for their families and communities but also presents a compelling revenue opportunity for suppliers and sponsors”.