Festi Hf.: Buyback Program Week 40

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 40 2023, Festi purchased in total 165,500 own shares for total amount of 29,852,750 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 40 2.okt 11:22:29 2.000 180,5 361.000 40 2.okt 13:11:14 3.500 180,5 631.750 40 3.okt 11:40:31 8.500 181 1.538.500 40 3.okt 13:50:10 1.000 181 181.000 40 3.okt 15:03:04 20.500 181 3.710.500 40 4.okt 13:48:30 3.014 180,5 544.027 40 4.okt 13:49:40 3.014 180,5 544.027 40 4.okt 14:49:08 23.972 180,5 4.326.946 40 5.okt 14:09:58 70.000 180 12.600.000 40 6.okt 13:13:25 10.000 180,5 1.805.000 40 6.okt 14:33:29 20.000 180,5 3.610.000 165.500 29.852.750





The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 9,537,786 own shares or 3.05% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,703,286 own shares for 319,583,145 ISK and holds today 9,703,286 own shares or 3.11% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.