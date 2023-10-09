Autism Spectrum Disorder Management Market: A Journey To Reach A Value Of US$ 3.55 Billion By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Europe is set to be the second-largest market for autism spectrum disorder management, with strong growth potential.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Between 2023 and 2033, the for the autism spectrum disorder management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% on average. By 2033, a market share of US$ 3.55 billion is predicted for the industry, which is predicted to be worth US$ 2.14 billion in 2023.Increased cases of autism spectrum disorder, higher critical care of autistic patients, and technology-driven solutions for enhanced learning and reducing symptoms are flourishing market growth. Alongside this, new government projects focusing on disorders like autism are projected to transform the market growth.Get a Sample Copy of the Report:The management systems work on the diagnosis, treatment, and care while promoting the learning and development of the end user-patient. This includes higher observations, and child tests like hearing, speech, language, developmental level, and behavioral issues.The management services also include a long range of therapies. This includes behavior and communication therapies, family therapy, educational therapies, and medication. The management program also includes creative therapies, sensory-based therapies, and massage.The government-based healthcare facilities are also expanding their research and development facilities to reduce autistic symptoms and promoted development in most cases.Facilities seeking a management platform to manage each therapy and development while tracking the progress of the end user is desired. The vendors deliver the same properties in their platform, transforming modern healthcare systems.Key Takeaways:The United States market leads the North American autism spectrum disorder management market in terms of market share in North America. The United States held a market share of 37.6% in 2022. The factors attributed to the regional growth are advanced healthcare facilities, a rising number of autistic patients, and technological intervention in treatment procedures. The North American region held a market share of 43.1% in 2022.The German autism spectrum disorder management market held a market share of 7.6% in 2022. The market growth is caused by specific autistic centers advancing their technology for better services. Though, the European market held a market share of 32.7 % in 2022.The Indian market thrives at an average CAGR of 5.2% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to the advent of new treatment methods like stem cell therapy and other creative therapies.The Chinese market also thrives at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.Based on indication type, the autistic disorder segment leads the market as it held a market share of 43.70% in 2022.Based on treatment type, the behavioral approaches segment strives as it accumulated a revenue share of 32.40% in the global market in 2022.Unlock Exclusive Autism Spectrum Disorder Management Market Insights at Unbeatable Discounts:Competitive LandscapeThe key suppliers focus on integrated therapy programs. The competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain and distribution channel.Recent Market DevelopmentsHoffmann-La Roche Ltd has introduced a long range of therapies including behavioral therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech therapy.Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. Has launched the antipsychotic abilify which has also gained approval in Japan for additional indication of irritability associated with ASD.Key PlayersCuremark, LLC (Rye, United States)Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited (Vadodara, India)Yamo Pharmaceuticals (New York)PaxMedica (Woodcliff Lake)F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. (Hyderabad, India)Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Titusville, New Jersey)Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Tel Aviv, Israel)H. Lundbeck A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark)Autism Spectrum Disorder Management Market Segmentation:By Product Type:Autistic DisorderAsperger SyndromePDD-NOSOther Pervasive Developmental DisordersBy Treatment:Behavioural ApproachesEarly InterventionMedicationOthersBy End-User:HospitalsEducation Counsellor CenterOthersKey Regions Covered:North AmericaUnited StatesCanadaLatin AmericaBrazilMexicoRest of Latin AmericaEuropeGermanyUnited KingdomFranceSpainRussiaRest of EuropeJapanAsia Pacific Excluding JapanChinaIndiaMalaysiaSingaporeAustraliaRest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)Middle East and AfricaGCC CountriesIsraelSouth AfricaMiddle East and Africa (MEA)Author By:Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News. 