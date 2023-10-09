Lincoln Green Solicitors Warns Against Job Offer Scams With Crypto

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lincoln Green Solicitors UK

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Lincoln Green Solicitors is warning individuals about job offer scams involving crypto . With many people searching for a new job, particularly those interested in working remotely, more job offer scams are coming to light. These scams promise flexible remote work with high pay and little work, often accompanied by positive fake reviews.Job offer scams often require individuals to download an app where they are given several tasks to do each day to earn income. In the early stages, individuals can withdraw their earnings, which are generally small, often less than 20 pounds. After a short time, employees are encouraged to pay an upgrade fee to earn larger commissions. These upgrades require payments in cryptocurrencies. Employees are then told there are issues transferring earnings, but the problem will be resolved in a few days. They are encouraged to continue upgrading to a better platform. This scam works until the victim realises there is no real job, and the reviews are fabricated.When individuals are victimised by these job offer scams, they can turn to the experts at Lincoln Green Solicitors. They have the expertise to help individuals recover the funds they have lost to these schemes, ensuring they can protect their financial future.Anyone interested in learning about these job offer scams and how they can avoid them can find out more by visiting the Lincoln Green Solicitors website or calling 0300 303 3819.About Lincoln Green Solicitors: Lincoln Green Solicitors is a trusted legal firm providing representation in legal matters, ensuring high ethical standards. They work with clients to recover monies lost due to scams, including crypto, solar panels , timeshares , and more. Their experienced team works with integrity and honesty, giving clients confidence in their cases. Clients pay no fees unless Lincoln Green wins their cases.

