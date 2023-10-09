Folio3 Acquires Azronet Business Systems, A Prominent Player In Netsuite Ecosystem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WOKING, ENGLAND, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Folio3 Acquires AzroNet Business Systems, Strengthening Its Global Leadership in NetSuite Implementation Services in the UK and globallyFolio3, a leading global provider of NetSuite implementation and consulting services, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of AzroNet Business Systems, a prominent player in the NetSuite ecosystem. With this strategic acquisition, Folio3 will have strengthened its regional presence, in the UK & EMEA, and its ability to serve clients in these markets, providing them with localized expertise and support, quicker.Folio3 MD UK/Europe, Shahid Azeem, expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone:"We are excited to welcome the AzroNet team into the Folio3 Software family. Their expertise in NetSuite aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering first-class software solutions. This acquisition strengthens our position in the UK and EMEA markets enabling us to better serve our clients in these regions."AzroNet's Managing Director, John Wynn, also shared his excitement about the acquisition:"Joining forces with Folio3 represents an incredible opportunity for our team and clients. We look forward to leveraging Folio3's global presence and resources to provide more value to our clients in the UK and EMEA."Adnan Lawai, Folio3 Group CEO and co-Founder remarked“AzroNet's acquisition significantly expands our team in the UK and Europe, consolidating our position as a leading provider of NetSuite and ERP solutions globally. Significantly, it also enables us to become a strong global player in the OpenAir and PSA markets”This acquisition makes Folio3 the only partner in EMEA certified to deliver OpenAir implementations and enables Folio3 to offer OpenAir solutions across the globe. Clients can expect a seamless transition as Folio3 integrates AzroNet Business Systems into its operations. The acquisition will not only broaden the range of NetSuite services available but also strengthen the depth of expertise available to clients in need of NetSuite solutions.About Folio3:Folio3 Software is a leading provider of software development and technology consulting services with a global presence. Folio3 Software has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional, end-to-end solutions across different functional areas such as ERP, E-commerce, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Services, Application Development, and Big Data Analytics, in industries as diverse as Healthcare, Manufacturing Agriculture, Fashion, Logistics, Financial Services and moreFor more information about Folio3, please visit .About AzroNet Business Systems:AzroNet Business Systems is a well-established player in the NetSuite ecosystem, known for its expertise in delivering innovative NetSuite solutions that drive business growth and efficiency.For more information about AzroNet Business Systems, please visit

