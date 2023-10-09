Petra Flooring & Blinds Helps Customers Save Money With Tax Credits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Petra Flooring & Blinds is pleased to announce that they help customers save money with tax credits of up to $1200 when purchasing new window coverings.

HOUSTON, TX, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Petra Flooring & Blinds is pleased to announce that they help customers save money with tax credits of up to $1200 when purchasing new window coverings. New 2023 federal energy tax credits will be available to customers who buy beautiful new window coverings that improve energy efficiency, providing incredible savings for home and business owners.Petra Flooring & Blinds offers an extensive selection of energy-saving window coverings that qualify for the federal energy tax credit. The Hunter Douglas Duette Honeycomb Shades qualify for this energy tax credit, providing customers with fantastic energy savings. Customers can claim up to 30 percent of the purchase price back with a tax credit of up to $1200, giving excellent savings opportunities. These Duette shades are designed to offer superior insulation to reduce monthly energy bills. Customers who minimize energy usage contribute to a more sustainable environment.Petra Flooring & Blinds aims to help homeowners and businesses create a more energy-efficient environment that saves money and the environment. With their window shades and blinds selection, customers can find the solutions they need at the most reasonable prices.Anyone interested in learning about the Hunter Douglas Duette Honeycomb Shades and the federal energy tax credit can find out more by visiting the Petra Flooring & Blinds website or calling +1 (713) 877-9500.About Petra Flooring & Blinds: Petra Flooring & Blinds is a full-service commercial and residential flooring and window covering company providing a vast array of options for their customers. They help individuals find the perfect flooring and window coverings for their needs, style, and budgets. The company also offers granite countertops and cabinets for kitchen remodeling.Address: 4021 Richmond AveCity: HoustonState: TXZip code: 77027

