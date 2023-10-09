Imdaad wins major three-year service contract from Dubai Sports City Owners Association Management Services

(MENAFN- TRACCS) Dubai, 09 October 2023: Imdaad, one of the largest integrated facilities management companies in the region, has secured a major three-year service contract from the Sports City Owners Association Management Services (SOAMS), an institution that works closely with developers and manages a number of communities and projects in the UAE.

As per the partnership agreement, the environmental division of the facilities management company will provide specialized services to SOAMS which managing Dubai Sports City Master Community, seven residential buildings and 1,270 villas spread across an expansive 52 million square feet.

Partnering for the first time, the agreement was signed by Mahmood Rasheed, COO of Imdaad, and Maria Merchak, Head of Department – Community Management of SOAMS at Imdaad’s Material recovery facility – Farz.

As per the contract, which came into effect on 1 January 2023, Imdaad will deploy a core team of 27 members to provide comprehensive waste management, recycling, infrastructure cleaning, and pest control services for the residential and villa communities. In line with Imdaad’s sustainability goals, the company will divert 15-18 percent of the solid waste away from landfills by recycling it at Imdaad’s state-of-the-art material recovery facility FARZ.

Commenting on the agreement, Mahmood Rasheed said: “Imdaad is proud to partner with SOAMS, extending our specialized services to one of Dubai’s major residential communities. This partnership is a testament to the quality of our services and further cements our position as a regional leader in the facilities management sector. At Imdaad, we believe in cultivating long-standing relationships with our clients by offering unparalleled services that meet their expectations and beyond through our committed professionals.”

Underscoring the significance of the partnership, Maria Merchak said: “At SOAMS, we are committed to enhancing the value and living experience in our communities through strategic engagements with reputed partners such as Imdaad. The comfort, safety, and happiness of our residents are our priority, and we strive to deliver the best to raise the benchmarks of our unique offerings. We hope our association with Imdaad will help us to serve our purpose and achieve our goals.”

As an industry leader, Imdaad offers a full spectrum of services in the facilities management sector across diverse industries while ensuring the safety and efficient performance of the built environment.





