US Crisis Hotline Calls Ring In Empty Chinese Rooms

(MENAFN- Asia Times) This is the concluding installment of a three-part series. Read Part 1 and Part 2 .

As seen in the two previous sections of this report, in crisis situations China's primary objective is to advance its interests and“win.” Reducing escalation risks is, at best, a secondary consideration. Moreover, Beijing believes that it can benefit from escalation, due to a deep-seated belief that it can readily control military crises, conflicts and even wars.

The one exception is the use of nuclear weapons. Beijing does not think that nuclear escalation would be controlled in a crisis or armed conflict between the US and China, or any other powers. Whether its ongoing nuclear buildup will change this long-standing approach is not yet clear.

Regardless, Beijing's mindset leads it to assume that Washington pushes for crisis avoidance and management mechanisms less to deal with problems as they emerge than to undermine China and, in the end, increase its power and influence. Under these conditions, the prospects for successful US-China cooperation in improving such mechanisms appear bleak. Nevertheless, there are policy implications for Washington:

. Understanding China's views of and approaches to crises in general and military crises in particular is paramount to managing expectations about the prospects for new US-China crisis avoidance and crisis management mechanisms.

. Adapting the goals of these mechanisms by focusing them less on managing or resolving emerging military problems and more on communicating positions and intentions may yield better results and prove useful.

. Investing in unofficial US-China dialogues about crisis escalation and management should be a priority given the wide conceptual gap that exists between the US and Chinese approaches as well as the misperceptions and misunderstandings that each side has about the other.

The starting point is to realize that the United States and China have fundamentally different views of and approaches to crises in general and military crises in particular – and, by extension, to crisis avoidance and crisis management mechanisms.

As the dominant power, the United States generally sees crises as problems that need to be managed or resolved, whereas China views them both as problems to manage or resolve and as opportunities to advance its own interests. The latter goal appears to be significantly more important than the former.

In other words, China is more interested in“winning” crises than in managing or resolving them, likely because it is a rising power unsatisfied with the regional and global orders. Furthermore, China views military escalation as a potentially useful way to deal with crises.

Thus, while the United States tends to think of crisis avoidance and crisis management mechanisms as tools to help maintain communication between the parties involved in a crisis (notably their military forces) and de-escalate tensions, China is in practice highly suspicious of such mechanisms, even if it is not in theory opposed to them, because it assumes that US officials will want to use them to prevail in a crisis.

These suspicions are rooted in the belief that the United States, as the dominant power, is committed to containing and even undermining China and its rise.

This belief is entrenched now more deeply than ever, given references by US officials to“the pacing challenge” and the bipartisan support in Washington to“take on” China. The United States began talking about China as“the pacing challenge” in 2021. It appears, for instance, in Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's memorandum of March 4, 2021, that outlines the Defense Department's priorities.

Chinese observers are even convinced that the United States is intentionally creating crises in and around China. When in unofficial dialogues US participants talk about the merits of crisis avoidance and crisis management mechanisms, Chinese participants insist that Washington cannot have it both ways (that is, create crises and dangers for Beijing and then turn around and request Chinese help to address them).