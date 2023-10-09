TEDPIX loses 51,609 points on Sunday’s session end

(MENAFN) TEDPIX, the benchmark index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), decreased by 51,609 points (2.51 percent) to 2,001,267 on Sunday’s session, to carry on this week’s descending trend.



TEDPIX had lost 16,861 points to 2,052,887 on Saturday (the initial day of the Iranian calendar week).



Tehran Stock Exchange is one of the four Iranian share trading platforms, and the most vital one. The additional three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), as well as Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, recognized as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



Chief of Iran’s Securitas and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi stated that utilizing the volumes of the nation’s private industry in the share market has been one of the major plans of the organization during the last year.



Ehsan Asgari, a stock market analyst, declared that the government's initiatives aimed at mitigating trade risks in the capital market have the potential to enhance the market's long-term trajectory.



“Now, in the stock market, we are witnessing a reduction in the risks threatening stock market transactions, which can have an impact on the improvement of market trend,” Asgari declared in the middle of August.

