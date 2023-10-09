DR. PAUL NASSIF INTRODUCES THE BRAND-NEW SEASON OF BOTCHED DURING OFFICIAL MIDDLE EAST LAUNCH EVENT IN DUBAI

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Yesterday marked the highly anticipated Middle East launch of the brand-new season of Botched. Star of the show Dr. Paul Nassif introduced season 8 during an exclusive launch event in Dubai, attended by members of the media, content creators and influencers.



The ultimate doctor duo has returned to take on some of the most complex cases to date, all while keeping the laughs rolling with their beloved bromance and banter. In a fresh new office, the doctors consult with a series of hopeful patients as they unveil catastrophic trauma due to past surgeries gone wrong, birth defects and horrific accidents. Botched (S8) is now available to watch on E! on OSNtv and OSN+.



This season viewers can follow a range of cases:

• A woman goes under the knife for a routine tummy tuck after losing her husband in a freak work accident. She experiences a disastrous infection that nearly kills her and leaves her stomach deformed.

• A patient with a rare condition that left her intestines on the outside of her body had five different surgeries as an infant. Though her original doctors saved her life, she was left with a stomach full of lumps and scars.

• A patient who stepped on a nail as a child experienced a painful skin graft procedure, leaving a growth on her foot.

• A woman with an aggressive form of skin cancer went through a 10-hour procedure that left a substantial hole in her face. As a result, she has been forced to wear a prosthetic and struggles to look in the mirror.

• A dog-bite victim who lost the entire tip of her nose became depressed after enduring 20 separate unsuccessful surgeries to correct her face.



Botched is produced by Evolution Media, an MGM Company, with Alex Baskin, Matt Westmore, Joe Kingsley, Jen McClure Metz, Sarah Kane and Ben DeNoble serving as executive producers, along with Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif.



OSN+ can be accessed through all your favourite devices, including major TV platforms, all iOS, and Android devices, and from the web. Find out more and stream now at



MENAFN09102023006689014524ID1107211859