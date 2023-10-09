Air India Express Receives First A320 Of Airasia India

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: The upcoming merger of Air India Express and AirAsia India is already reshaping the fleets of the carriers, with an Airbus A320 joining the Boeing 737s of Air India Express.

For the first time ever, an Airbus A320 aircraft entered the fleet of low-cost international airline Air India Express. The plane previously belonged to AirAsia India and marks the first of many such transfers ahead of the business integration of both airlines.

The Tata Group is creating a consolidated low-cost entity by combining the two carriers and operating under the Air India Express brand name. This also marks a diversification of aircraft type for Air India Express, which has always operated an all-Boeing-737 fleet.

On the occasion, Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India said,“VT-ATJ, at A320 originally from Air Asia India, became the first to transfer into the Air India Express fleet after completing DGCA's detailed five-phase CAP3100 process ... This transfer will be progressively followed by all other aircraft so that, eventually, our two LCCs (low-cost carriers) become one and we have full flexibility to deploy aircraft in the most optimal and efficient manner across our low-cost network.”

Air India Express is slated for a significant fleet development due to the merger. Not only will it receive more than 25 A320s of AirAsia India but also strengthen its Boeing 737 fleet by adding the MAX series of aircraft in the coming years. In fact, it recently received its first two 737 MAXs, marking the beginning of the deliveries of more than 150 of the type ordered for the airline.

Passengers of Air India Express and AirAsia India can already travel across both airlines' domestic and international networks on a single PNR and book tickets on a common website.

Air India Express also started offering passengers a wider range of meal options earlier this year by adopting AirAsia India's in-flight dining brand Gourmair.

