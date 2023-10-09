China's Foreign Minister gathers with delegation of US lawmakers

(MENAFN) On Monday, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in a meeting with a delegation of US lawmakers who were visiting Beijing.



This meeting, as reported by a Beijing-based daily newspaper, included a discussion with US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.



Schumer is leading a delegation of senators from both sides of the political aisle, representing a bipartisan approach to their visit to China.



Before the trip, China’s Foreign Ministry had declared: “We hope this visit will contribute to a more objective understanding of China in the US Congress, increase dialogue and communication between the legislatures of our two countries, and add positive factors to the growth of China-US relations.”



The delegation led by Schumer, which comprises senators such as Michael D. Crapo, Bill Cassidy, Maggie Hassan, John Kennedy, and Jon Ossoff, is also planning to make visits to Japan and South Korea as part of their itinerary.



Schumer’s office stated that the visit “will focus on the issues of economic competition and security, American national security, and global leadership in advanced technology.”

