Gaza displacement continues amid Israeli airstrikes

(MENAFN) On Monday, the United Nations relief agency for Palestinian refugees reported that a significant number of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been forced to leave their residences due to the continuing Israeli airstrikes.



“Nearly 74,000 displaced people are now in 64 UNRWA shelters,” as stated by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East in their official announcement.



The UN agency reported that an Israeli airstrike on Sunday caused damage to a school where over 225 Palestinians had sought shelter. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties.



“Civilians must be protected at all times, including during fighting,” UNRWA stated. “Schools and other civilian infrastructure, including those sheltering displaced families, must never come under attack.”



Tensions heightened in the Gaza Strip on Saturday after Hamas launched a multi-front attack on Israeli towns near the Palestinian territory. Hamas stated that this attack was a reaction to Israeli transgressions in the contentious Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem, as well as an escalation in settler-related violence.

