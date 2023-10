FRO Investor Presentation Fully Funded Acquisition Of 24 Modern Vlccs From Euronav NV

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frontline plc. will host an investor presentation in relation with the announcement ((Fully funded acquisition of 24 modern VLCCs from Euronav NV)) today, Monday October 9, 2023. A webcast and conference call will be held today at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time). The presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at ahead of the conference call.

In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast

Go to the Investor Relations section at and follow the“Webcast” link, or access directly from the link below.

Frontline plc – Investor Presentation

b. Conference Call

Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.

Frontline plc – Investor Presentation

A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded from

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

