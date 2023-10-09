Iran’s FM, Iranian equivalent ask for special meeting of OIC on Palestine

(MENAFN) On Sunday evening, the foreign ministers of Iran and Iraq engaged in a telephone conversation, during which they discussed the recent developments in Palestine.



The Iranian government confirmed that Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, exchanged their perspectives on bilateral relations and the situation in Palestine. This discussion took place in the context of the ceasefire between the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel.



Both parties, the declaration said, "emphasized the need for coordination and coherence among Muslim countries in supporting" the Palestinian country and asked for a special meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Palestine.



In the early hours of Saturday morning, the Hamas resistance group, based in Gaza, initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by launching a significant rocket attack against Israel.



In response, the Israeli military carried out extensive airstrikes in the Gaza Strip over the course of Saturday and Sunday, resulting in the destruction of numerous tall buildings.



According to reports, the casualties in the conflict have surged, with at least 600 Israelis reported as killed, while the Palestinian side has also witnessed an increase in the death toll, which now stands at 370.

