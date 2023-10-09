World Bank predicts slower economic growth in Middle East, North Africa

(MENAFN) According to a recent report released by the World Bank titled "Balancing Act: Jobs and Wages in the Middle East and North Africa When Crises Hit," the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is anticipated to experience a slowdown in economic growth in the current year, with growth projected at 1.9 percent. This marks a notable deceleration compared to the region's exceptional economic performance in 2022.



In 2022, the MENA region witnessed an impressive economic growth rate of 6 percent, largely propelled by the surge in oil prices. This economic upswing was particularly evident among oil-exporting nations within MENA, with a special mention of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries. The GCC nations not only experienced robust economic growth but also outpaced their oil-importing counterparts in the region.



However, the World Bank's report highlights a significant shift in economic dynamics for 2023. Projections indicate that economic growth in the GCC is expected to average just 1percent this year, a substantial drop from the remarkable 7.3 percent growth recorded in 2022. While a deceleration in growth is also anticipated among developing oil-exporting countries, they are expected to grow at a rate of 2.4 percent in 2023, down from 4.3 percent in the previous year.



For developing oil-importing countries in the MENA region, the World Bank foresees an average growth rate of 3.6 percent in 2023, down from the 4.9 percent recorded in 2022. These forecasts suggest that the region is facing economic headwinds in the wake of the extraordinary growth seen in 2022, with various factors, including fluctuating oil prices and regional challenges, contributing to this shift in economic fortunes.



In summary, the World Bank's assessment underscores the importance of addressing economic challenges and vulnerabilities in the MENA region, particularly as it grapples with the need to sustain growth and stability amidst evolving economic conditions and uncertainties.

