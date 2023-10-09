UK foreign secretary engages in diplomacy amid escalating Middle East conflict

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly, conducted a series of high-level diplomatic talks to address the rapidly escalating conflict in the Middle East. These discussions included key figures such as Palestinian Premier Mohammad Shtayyeh, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.



The primary objective of these diplomatic efforts was to respond to the recent surge in hostilities triggered by a surprise attack launched by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas against Israel in the early hours of Saturday. In these talks, Cleverly emphasized the United Kingdom's stance, which included a strong condemnation of Hamas's terrorist attacks. He also stressed the importance of collaborative efforts among nations to prevent further acts of violence and to avert the risk of a broader escalation of the conflict within the region.



Cleverly's engagement with key regional stakeholders underscores the international community's growing concern over the escalating situation in the Middle East. As diplomatic channels are activated to address the crisis, there is a collective recognition of the urgent need for diplomatic solutions and de-escalation measures to restore stability and prevent further loss of life in the region.

