Iran, Iraq discuss Palestine situation in telephone conversation

(MENAFN) In a telephone conversation held on Sunday evening, Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, engaged in a discussion with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, concerning the latest developments in Palestine, as reported by the Iranian government. The conversation also encompassed talks on bilateral relations and the evolving situation in Palestine following a temporary cessation of hostilities between the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel.



In a statement released by Iran's Foreign Ministry, both ministers underscored the importance of coordination and unity among Muslim nations in providing support to the Palestinian people. They expressed a shared call for a special session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) dedicated to addressing the ongoing situation in Palestine.



The recent escalation in the Middle East unfolded with the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by the Gaza-based Hamas resistance group against Israel in the early hours of Saturday. This operation involved the firing of a barrage of rockets from Gaza. In response, the Israeli military launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, resulting in the destruction of numerous high-rise buildings over the course of Saturday and Sunday.



As a result of these hostilities, reports indicate that at least 600 Israelis have lost their lives, while the Palestinian death toll has surged to 370. The telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of Iran and Iraq reflects the growing concern and diplomatic efforts to address the escalating situation and promote a peaceful resolution in the region.

