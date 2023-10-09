Middle East conflict presents ongoing risks to global economy

(MENAFN) The escalating conflict in the Middle East presents new challenges to the global economic outlook, placing additional pressure on central bankers already grappling with the economic aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which occurred approximately a year ago.



Over the weekend, Iran-backed Hamas militants carried out a series of devastating attacks in Israel, resulting in a death toll of at least 700 people. These attacks are the deadliest the nation has witnessed in decades. In response, Israel's government has initiated airstrikes on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and is in the process of mobilizing military reservists as a preparation for a potential retaliation. Meanwhile, Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based terrorist organization supported by Iran, has expressed solidarity with Hamas and poses a continuing threat to Israel along its northern border.



The possibility of an expanded conflict in the Middle East could exacerbate the global instability that was ignited by Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly 20 months ago. This potential escalation carries the risk of disrupting supply chains and eroding economic confidence on a global scale. As central bankers navigate these complex challenges, they must now contend with renewed inflationary pressures amid the ongoing crises, adding further complexity to their efforts to stabilize the world economy.

