Israel declares conflict against Hamas to not "end in the blink of an eye"

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Israel’s leader declared that the conflict against the Palestinian group Hamas is not going to "end in the blink of an eye."



In a speech to the country quoted by a daily newspaper, Isaac Herzog advised Israelis to keep the “spirit of heroism” and “togetherness” against the current fighting.



“Our enemies are now making great psychological efforts through cyberattacks and spreading false films and reports to plant fear and anxiety in our hearts. They seek to weaken us. They are wrong. There is a fact beyond any debate – this time too the State of Israel will win. We have no other option,” Herzog stated.



“Have no delusions, there are difficult days are ahead of us. This is the time to unite against the enemy - unite and act with determination.”



Previously on Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant authorized schemes by the Israeli Army’s Home Front Command to clear settlements and neighborhoods near Gaza and Lebanon as a preparation actions if a future escalation happens.

