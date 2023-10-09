HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) And Monsha'at Forge Their Partnership To Boost The E-Commerce Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) This collaboration signifies a milestone in enhancing digital solutions and support mechanisms for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

Further fortifying the partnership, HMS is collaborating with Monsha'at to integrate their services on the HUAWEI AppGallery platform. This integration will provide SMEs with streamlined access to Monsha'at's resources and services, fostering a unified environment that supports their growth journey. This strategic move showcases HMS' commitment to enabling SMEs to harness the full potential of digital solutions and expand their reach within the e-commerce landscape.

As part of this collaboration, HMS is actively participating in the 'E-commerce Tour,' a series of events organised by Monsha'at to bolster e-commerce awareness and engagement among entrepreneurs. The E-commerce Tour is set to take place across several cities in Saudi Arabia and will feature a range of workshops, panel discussions, and expert consultations, all aimed at empowering SMEs and individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary to thrive in the e-commerce landscape.

The objectives of the E-commerce Tour include:

Direct communication: The initiative seeks to establish direct communication between experts, entrepreneurs, and individuals across various cities in the Kingdom. This platform will facilitate networking and knowledge sharing, fostering a dynamic e-commerce community.

Educational workshops: Through a series of specialised workshops and panel discussions, the E-commerce Tour aims to raise awareness and spread knowledge about the intricacies of e-commerce. Participants will gain insights into key strategies, trends, and best practices in the digital commerce domain.

Support for SMEs: Small and medium-sized businesses are at the heart of economic growth. The E-commerce Tour creates an enabling environment for SMEs and aspiring entrepreneurs to explore the world of e-commerce, equipping them with the tools to succeed in an increasingly digital market.

The partnership between HMS and Monsha'at signifies a shared commitment to fostering innovation, economic development, and digital transformation. Through this collaboration, HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) aims to contribute to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by empowering local businesses and individuals with the capabilities to thrive in the digital era.

According to William Hu , Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation : "Our partnership with Monsha'at marks HUAWEI Mobile Services' commitment to driving digital innovation and supporting local businesses. By integrating Monsha'at's resources on the HUAWEI AppGallery, we empower SMEs to thrive in e-commerce, contributing to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030."

Mahmoud Mazi, General Manager of Retail at Monsha'at said : "Our collaboration with Huawei Mobile Services strengthens the e-commerce landscape in Saudi Arabia. By integrating our services on HUAWEI AppGallery and through initiatives like the E-commerce Tour, we equip entrepreneurs with resources to succeed in the digital era, aligning with Vision 2030."