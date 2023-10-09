QCB Foreign Reserves Surge 12.8% In Sept

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: International reserves and foreign currency liquidity of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) jumped in September 2023 by 12.8 percent to reach QR242, compared to QR215 in September 2022.

The figures issued yesterday by QCB showed an increase in its official reserves at the end of last month, compared to what it was at the end of the same month last year, by about QR26, to reach QR183, driven by the increase in QCB balances of bonds and foreign treasury bills by about QR20, to the level of QR132 in September 2023.

The official reserves consist of major components, which are foreign bonds and bills, cash balances with foreign banks, gold holdings, special drawing rights deposits, and Qatar's share in the International Monetary Fund. In addition to the official reserves, there are other liquid assets (Foreign Currency Deposits), so the two together constitute what is known as the total foreign reserves.

Relatedly, gold reserves increased, as of the end of September 2023, by about QR4, compared to September 2022, to reach QR21.

Meanwhile, the State of Qatar's shares of SDR deposits at the IMF increased as of the end of September 2023 by QR159m compared to September 2022, reaching QR5.

Balances in foreign banks rose by about QR1 to reach QR25 at the end of September 2023 compared to September 2022.