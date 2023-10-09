QFC And KIFC Strengthen Partnership For Financial Sector Growth

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA), the legal and tax arm of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region and Kigali International Financial Centre, a financial centre that aims to transform Rwanda into a leading financial destination for investors seeking opportunities across the African continent, have renewed their agreement to jointly foster financial sector development in their respective regions.

The QFC and Kigali International Financial Centre (KIFC) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2021, establishing a partnership outlining strategic objectives, including the joint promotion of the QFC and the (KIFC) on a global stage, capacity building and skills development within both financial centres and the financial sector, and fostering fintech and Islamic finance in Rwanda and Qatar.

Aligned with these overarching objectives, both parties will launch cooperative initiatives aimed at enhancing institutional capacity and driving continuous improvement in the financial landscape. These initiatives encompass the organisation of events designed to facilitate international networking and cultivate investment opportunities and the promotion of knowledge transfer activities such as staff secondment and training programmes.

Commenting on the MoU extension, Yousuf Mohamed Al Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, said,“We are delighted to continue our partnership with KIFC, a globally esteemed organisation that shares our vision for advancing the financial sector. With this renewed commitment, we intend to strengthen our joint endeavours to facilitate cross-border interactions in order to unlock new opportunities for businesses and investors in Qatar and Rwanda. Renewing this MoU underscores our dedication to building robust, globally recognised financial hubs in our respective regions. We eagerly anticipate continuing this collaboration, stimulating growth and fostering economic development.”

Nick Barigye, CEO, Rwanda Finance Limited (RFL), said,“This renewed partnership reaffirms our shared dedication to advancing the financial sector growth in both Rwanda and Qatar through long-term cooperation. We have always believed in the power of strategic partnerships with leading financial centres such as QFC, and this MoU renewal demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the competitiveness and attractiveness of our respective financial centres."