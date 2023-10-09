10.3% Rise In Ships Arriving At Qatar Ports In August

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The total number of ships arriving at Qatar's ports saw an increase during August 2023 by 10.3 percent compared to July 2023, while the total net tonnage of ships recorded an increase of 22.1 percent compared to July 2023 according to data by Planning and Statistics.

One of the most prominent changes in this issue is a decrease in total cash issued at a monthly rate of 5.8 percent (compared to July 2023).

In addition, this month witnessed a rise in the number of building permits by 5.0 percent (compared to July 2023). Moreover, the percentage of drivers' licenses increased by 9.2 percent compared to the previous month (July 2023), while it decreased annually by 25.5 percent (compared to August 2022).

The demographic statistics revealed that the total population of Qatar has a slight increase from 2.938 million at August 2022 to 2.969 million at August 2023 at an annual rate of change of 1.08 percent, and increased monthly by 9.8 percent (compared to July 2023).

Regarding the data of buildings permits issued, the total number of permits has reached 666 permits during August 2023, recording a monthly increase of 5 percent and an annual decrease of 15.1 percent.

The total number of registered new vehicles during August 2023 has reached 7545 new vehicles. The figure showed a monthly increase of 22.8 percent and showed an annual decrease of 14.6 percent.

Traffic accidents cases without counting the accidents without injuries, a total of 589 traffic cases were recorded during August 2023, showing a monthly decrease of 1.0 percent and an annual decrease by 14.0 percent. Light injuries are accounted for most traffic accidents cases during the same month, with 93 percent, followed by severe injuries by 5 percent.

As for tourism, the total number of inbound visitors reached about 264 thousand, recording a monthly decrease of 8.5 percent (compared to July 2023) and recorded an annual increase of 78 percent (compared to August 2022).

The highest number of visitors was from the GCC Countries at 43 percent.