Qatar Primary Materials Company Achieves Five ISO Certifications

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Primary Materials Company (AL-AWALIA) is proud to announce a significant milestone in its commitment to excellence and sustainability.

The company has achieved certification for its Integrated Management System (IMS) under the ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 standards.

Additionally, AL-AWALIA has introduced two new standards into its family, namely ISO 22301

for Business Continuity Management System and ISO 27001 for Information Security Management System.

Following a comprehensive auditing process conducted by Det Norske Veritas (DNV), AL-AWALIA was presented with these prestigious certificates at its new headquarters in Lusail (Burj Marina Tower).

Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al Tamimi, the CEO of AL-AWALIA have received the certificates from Mirzakhani Ali, Vice President of DNV Energy Systems; in the presence of the ISO steering committee members and management team.

It includes ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (with RvA accreditation), ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System (with RvA accreditation), ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System (with RvA accreditation), ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management System (with UKAS accreditation), and ISO 22301:2019 Business Continuity Management System (with UKAS accreditation)

These certifications encompass AL-AWALIA's provision of primary materials, including Aggregates, Recycled Aggregates, Washed Sand, Dune Sand, Stevedoring, and Logistics Services across its various facilities, such as Mesaieed for Port operations, Al Karaana for Sand Washing and sales operations, Bu Salba, Rawdath Rashid, Umm Az ubar, and Jery Al Samur for Recycling of aggregates operations.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification reflects AL-AWALIA's commitment to customer satisfaction and world-class services, while ISO 14001:2015 underscores its responsible stewardship of Qatar's natural resources and protection of the environment. ISO 45001:2018 demonstrates AL-AWALIA's commitment to preventing ill-health and injuries in the workplace, and ISO 27001:2013 highlights its dedication to data security and privacy. Finally, ISO 22301:2019 showcases AL-AWALIA's commitment to business continuity management.

Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al Tamimi, Chief Executive Officer at AL-AWALIA, expressed his pride in achieving these five ISO certifications.

He emphasised that these certifications demonstrate AL-AWALIA's unwavering commitment to robust policies, streamlined procedures, efficient processes, and increased awareness of management systems, all while delivering sustainable services. By meeting the rigorous requirements of these international standards, AL-AWALIA continues to showcase its dedication to excellence across all business operations and management systems.