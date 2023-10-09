Masraf Al Rayan Celebrates Graduation Of 18 Branch Managers And Assistants

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Masraf Al Rayan celebrated the graduation of an elite group of outstanding Qatari branch managers and their assistants on October 3, 2023 who participated in the comprehensive training program entitled:“Bank Branch Management”.

This program was organised by the bank's Talent Management in collaboration with Osool Training and Consulting Company. A total of 18 employees, including branch managers and assistants, took part in the program, receiving over one hundred hours of training over the course of a full month covering all the necessary mechanisms and information for efficiently and professionally managing branches. This training also qualified them as certified branch managers from among the Qatari staff.

The graduation ceremony was attended by seniors at Masraf Al Rayan including, Rana Al Asaad, the General Manager of Branch and Retail Banking Services, Abdullah Jabara, Assistant General Manager of Individual and Corporate Branch Services, and Khuloud Al Awadi, Director of Talent Development Department. Also present were the regional managers and branch operations managers Ahmed Al Meer, Abdulaziz Al Qasimi, and Abdullah Al Emadi.

On this occasion, Al Asaad expressed Masraf Al Rayan's pride in Qatari talent and confidence in their abilities to efficiently manage branches. She stated:“We extend our deep thanks and appreciation to all the entities and individuals who contributed to the preparation and organization of the program. We congratulate the future managers of the bank and place our trust in their performance, knowing well that it will be a key support in the bank's successes and providing the best service to customers. Masraf Al Rayan takes pride in organizing training programs for Qatari talents and is steadfast in its commitment to preparing future banking leaders with distinguished and educated Qatari competencies in all aspects of banking.”