'Super Max' Delivers Masterclass

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Max Verstappen wanted a“weekend to remember” at the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix and the Dutch star exactly did the same, making the event unforgettable for his team and fans.

The Red Bull maestro continued to grab the headlines throughout the three days of thrilling action at the sold out Lusail International Circuit (LIC) with his lightning pace, flawless show and achievements.

After setting the fastest pace in Friday's only practice, Verstappen clinched the pole position few hours later and sealed his third straight World Championship crown in the sprint on Saturday, before lifting the magnificent Qatar Grand Prix trophy with an emphatic victory yesterday.

A display of spectacular fireworks up in the night sky of the state-of-the-art venue gave a fitting end to the 26-year-old's excellence throughout the weekend as Qatar marked the return of Formula 1 after a year's break in great fashion.

Starting from the pole position yesterday, Verstappen seemed a winner right from the start as he maintained his lead throughout the 57-lap race to record a comprehensive victory with a time of 1:27:39.168 secs.



Max Verstappen celebrates with the trophy. AFP

He defeated Saturday's sprint winner Oscar Piastri of McLaren by 4.833 secs with Lando Norris sealing third position to wrap up an outstanding weekend for McLaren.

“I think what made the race was my first stint, after that I could manage my pace and keep the tyres in a good window. But the McLarens were quick again today,” Verstappen, also dubbed as Super Max, said after his 49th career victory.

"[It is] one of [the toughest races of my career], and in the top five probably. I am already sweating quite a bit, but we will enjoy it quite a bit, but there are still a few races [in the season] that we want to try and win," Verstappen said.

Following his 14th triumph of the season, the Red Bull driver is just two wins away from beating his own record of 15 titles in a year, he set in 2022. Five more races are remaining in a 22-race calendar this season.

McLaren's rookie Piastri, easily the weekend's second best driver said:“Yeah it was hard. It was 57 qualifying laps, which I feel like I've done. It was a really good race, I'm happy all the tyres stayed all together. I'm happy with another trophy too,” he said.



Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen leads the pack during the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023, at the Lusail International Circuit, yesterday. AFP

“Turn One was nice, that was definitely the game plan before the race but yeah really impressive pace, definitely the hardest race I've had in my life. Lando's still standing, he's still going,” the 22-year-old added.

Norris, who also took third position in the sprint, was satisfied with his second podium finish in as many days.

“It was a mega race from start to finish, a good opening lap, I learned from my mistake yesterday going wide. Good start, good pace throughout the whole thing, probably the best pace out there today. I'm happy, stressful, hot, sweaty and a little bit tired, but a great job for the team, three in a row now,” the McLaren driver said.

Disappointment for Hamilton

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes had a race to forget as he was crashed out after colliding with his teammate George Russell in the first corner right after the start.

“I feel so sorry for my team,” said Hamilton, who won the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix two years ago.

“The opportunity was there for us to score a lot of good points. It was all in the heat of the moment. I mean... I didn't really understand what happened. I just felt the tap from behind and I don't think George probably had anywhere to go. It's just one of those really unfortunate situations. I'm happy to take responsibility for it.



Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023. AFP

“Obviously gutting. Massive apologies to everyone back at the factory. I think it was probably just a racing incident. I take full responsibility for it. I don't think George had anywhere to go,” he added.

Russell ended the race in fourth place ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso. Esteban Ocon of Alpine and Valtteri Bottas finished in seventh and eighth places followed by Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu and Red Bull's Sergio Perez respectively.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz did not take part in the race due to a fuel-related problem to his car.

Qatar is set to host the Formula 1 races at least until 2032 under a 10-year deal.