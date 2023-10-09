Al Buenain Applauds Qatar's Show At Asian Games

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Hangzhou: Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Secretary-General Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain termed Qatar athletes' show at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou as satisfactory and that they lived up to the expectations of the nation finishing with a tally of 14 medals with five gold, six silver and 3 bronze

The Hangzhou Asian Games, which saw the participation of over 12,000 athletes from 45 countries, drew to a close with a pleasing closing ceremony yesterday.

Al Buainain said:“Without a doubt, the Qatar athletes delivered as they always do in such major events and achieved honourable results reflecting in the medals tally of 14 medals. A number of our athletes were also on the verge of winning medals had it not been for their luck.

"We feel satisfied with the results achieved, which reflect the development of Qatari sports in light of the unlimited support it enjoys from our wise leadership and the great attention given by the Qatar Olympic Committee, headed by His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, to all sports, in addition to the work done by federations and committees. We hope that the results achieved will act as an incentive for athletes to achieve more achievements in future participations,” he added.



Regarding Qatar's haul at the Games, the QOC Secretary-General explained that the medals tally achieved was good and planned, as is the case with both the handball and beach volleyball teams winning the gold medal, and they proved their worth in excelling at the continental level in recent years, in addition to the gold for our hero and world and Olympic champion Mutaz Essa Barshim, who became the first player in the history of the Games to achieve the gold medal in high jump three times, as well as the gold won by 400m hurdles athlete Abderrahman Samba, who succeeded in making a strong comeback after his recent injury.”

He also applauded the Qatar shooting contingent and squash player Abdullah Al Tamimi, who won his first medal at the Asian Games and shooter Reem Al Sharshani who also claimed a bronze medal (which reflects the progress of women's sports).

Regarding benefiting from the experience of Hangzhou in organising the Doha Asian Games 2030, the QOC Secretary-General said:“We are proud to host the Asian Games in its 21st edition in 2030. It will also be a second time that Doha will be hosting the continental event after 2006 which had an impact and has greatly contributed to the development of the sports movement in the country and is still in everyone's memory as a milestone in the history of the Asian Games. We will do our best to present another exceptional edition."