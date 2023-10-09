(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Action during the Ooredoo Cup Round 2 Group A match between Umm Salal and Qatar SC at the Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium, yesterday.

Umm Salal displayed an outstanding performance, cruising to a comfortable 3-0 triumph against Qatar SC.

Al Ahli emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Muaither at Grand Hamad Stadium, while Al Arabi showcased their prowess on the pitch, securing a solid 2-0 victory over Al Wakrah at the Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium in other Group A matches, yesterday.