(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Action during the Ooredoo Cup Round 2 Group A match between Umm Salal and Qatar SC at the Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium, yesterday.
Umm Salal displayed an outstanding performance, cruising to a comfortable 3-0 triumph against Qatar SC.
Al Ahli emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Muaither at Grand Hamad Stadium, while Al Arabi showcased their prowess on the pitch, securing a solid 2-0 victory over Al Wakrah at the Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium in other Group A matches, yesterday.
